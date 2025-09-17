The testimony comes a day before a highly anticipated meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices – a body Kennedy has dramatically revamped, firing all its members and replacing them with figures whose views mirror his own vaccine scepticism.

Monarez said Kennedy had demanded she agree to rubber-stamp every recommendation the committee makes to the CDC.

She was fired less than a month after senators had voted to confirm her with unanimous support from Republican lawmakers.

Her testimony contradicts what Kennedy told the Senate Finance Committee. He insisted he had only requested she keep an open mind and said that she ultimately had not been “trustworthy”.

Under questioning from Republican Senate health committee chair Bill Cassidy – a physician who continues to vouch for the safety of vaccines – Monarez said she told Kennedy she “would be open” to childhood vaccine schedule shifts if there were solid scientific data to justify them.

But Kennedy “did not have any data or science to point to”, she said.

“To be clear, he said there was not science or data but he still expected you to change this?” Cassidy asked.

“Correct,” Monarez responded.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. demanded Susan Monarez fire CDC scientists and rubber-stamp committee recommendations. Photo / Getty Images

‘Censored’ science

Monarez’s ouster was followed by the departure of several senior CDC officials from the body.

Former CDC chief medical officer Debra Houry also testified on Wednesday, and said Kennedy “censored CDC science, politicised its processes and stripped leaders of independence”.

“I could not in good conscience remain under those conditions.”

Democratic senator Angela Alsobrookslater asked Houry if she believed Kennedy was “incompetent and dangerous to the American people’s health”.

Houry was uncompromising in her response: “Seeing what he has asked our scientists to do and to compromise our integrity, and the children that have died under his watch, I think he should resign.”

The United States has this year experienced its worst measles outbreak in more than three decades, with more than 1400 total confirmed cases and three deaths, including two young children.

Latest measles case counts in the US. Photo / Washington Post

Asked by Republican Susan Collins what the public health implications might be if major CDC decisions come from politicised ideology rather than hard science, Monarez said it could move the US into “a very dangerous place in public health”.

“These are very important, highly technical discussions that have life-saving implications for our children and others who need vaccines.”

Vaccines are safe and effective, according to the overwhelming consensus of the scientific community, but critics say the Trump administration has gone out of its way to sow doubt about them.

- Agence France-Presse