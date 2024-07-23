Search and rescue efforts continue after landslide in the Gofa region of southern Ethiopia on July 23, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Search and rescue efforts continue after landslide in the Gofa region of southern Ethiopia on July 23, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

An Ethiopian official says 229 people have died in landslides in the country’s south following heavy rain.

The death toll from two landslides in southern Ethiopia has jumped to 229 and could rise further as the search for survivors and casualties continues into a second day, a government official says.

Following heavy rain, a landslide buried people in Gofa zone in Southern Ethiopia regional state on Sunday night, then a second one engulfed others who had gathered to help on Monday morning.

“I don’t know when it will stop. We are still recovering bodies,” Markos Melese, head of the National Disaster Response agency in Gofa Zone, told Reuters.