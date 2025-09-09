But a year later, Patterson would find herself in custody after the poisoning murders of Simon’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and aunt Heather Wilkinson.
An order, made by Justice Michelle Quigley on July 23, states that “no person shall dispose of or otherwise deal with the property” at 84 Gibson Street, Leongatha.
It further states it is “likely” that an application for restitution or compensation would be made against Patterson.
The restraining order was sought by the Director of Public Prosecutions, who argued the property was considered “tainted” by Patterson’s crimes.
Under Victoria’s Sentencing Act 1991, victims of a crime can apply for restitution or compensation.
Orders for compensation, of an amount a court sees fit, can be made for pain and suffering experienced, for medical and counselling expenses, or for any other expense incurred as a direct result of the offending.
An application for a compensation order must be made within 12 months of a guilty verdict or conviction by a victim or on a victim’s behalf.
During a pre-sentence hearing, the Supreme Court was told 28 victim impact statements had been written, including from four generations of the Patterson and Wilkinson families.
Patterson’s remaining wealth, aside from what was spent on her top-tier defence team, will likely be sought as compensation to members of those families.
Proceedings related to the restraining order over the property are listed to return to the Supreme Court in November for a directions hearing.
On Monday, Patterson was jailed for life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 33 years over the murder of Don Patterson, Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson, and the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson.