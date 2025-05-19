Erin Patterson allegedly visited death cap site before fatal lunch

Erin Patterson allegedly spent time in an area with death cap mushrooms growing in it before the fatal lunch.
Erin Patterson allegedly visited an area near her home one day after a retired pharmacist found death cap mushrooms there, a triple-murder trial has been told.
Erin Patterson allegedly spent time in an area identified to have death cap mushrooms growing in it, more than three months before three people fatally ingested the poisonous ingredient while eating lunch at her home, a jury has been told.
The poisonous mushrooms were located 28km from Patterson’s home by a retired pharmacist, who shared the finding online, the triple murder trial in Australia was told on Monday.
Patterson, 50, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of three of her husband’s relatives and attempting to murder a fourth in the country Victorian town of Leongatha.
Prosecutors allege the mother-of-two deliberately spiked a lunch at her home on July 29, 2023, with death cap mushrooms, while her defence has argued that it was an unintentional tragic accident.
On Monday, retired pharmacist and former Victorian Poisons Information Centre specialist Christine McKenzie gave evidence that she located death cap mushrooms near the township of Loch, about 28km northwest of Leongatha, on April 18, 2023.
Prosecutors allege Patterson’s phone records indicate she “travelled to and remained in the Loch area at around 10am” on April 28, before returning to Leongatha.
Also on May 22, it’s alleged her records indicate she again visited Loch and Outtrim, where the jury was told a sighting of death caps was posted on iNaturalist a day earlier.
McKenzie told the jury that she worked for the Victorian Poisons Information Centre for 17 years and developed an algorithm to decide what calls about mushrooms should be escalated to a mycologist to be identified.
“We couldn’t ask every single call about fungi to be identified, there could be hundreds,” she said.
She told the court that she developed a special interest in fungi and undertook further study.
“I became fascinated about how few fungi had been identified in Australia and I find them just personally beautiful,” she said.
“It is the prosecution case that the accused deliberately poisoned, with murderous intent, each … after inviting them for lunch on the pretence that she’d been diagnosed with cancer and needed advice about how to break it to the children,” Crown prosecutor Nanette Rogers, SC, said at the start of the trial.
Her husband Simon Patterson’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, died in hospital in the weeks after the gathering.
Wilkinson’s husband, Korumburra Baptist Church pastor Ian Wilkinson, fell gravely ill but recovered.
Defence barrister Colin Mandy, SC, told the jury that Patterson did not dispute that the four lunch guests consumed deadly death cap mushrooms at her Leongatha home.