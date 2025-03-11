Home / World

‘Sobering reality of the devastating toll’: Enduring images of a global crisis

New York Times
13 mins to read

New York Times photographers covered Covid-19 throughout the world. These pictures, and the moments behind them, stayed with them.

The New York Times asked 19 photographers to revisit their most enduring images of the coronavirus pandemic, five years after the virus became a global threat. Their photographs transport us to that bewildering period in an uncanny sort of time travel.

The journalists who captured these scenes were not just covering the Covid-19 story but living through it.

