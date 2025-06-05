Advertisement
Elon Musk claims Trump linked to Epstein files in online clash

Washington Post
Elon Musk (left) and Donald Trump are sniping at each other on social media as their once close relationship publicly disintegrates. Photo / Getty Images

The alliance between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk is spectacularly imploding as the world’s most prominent bromance collapsed into mutual public trolling.

In an online back-and-forth with Donald Trump on Thursday (local time), Elon Musk claims that documents tied to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein have not been released

