Elon Musk claims Trump linked to Epstein files in online clash

Elon Musk (left) and Donald Trump are sniping at each other on social media as their once close relationship publicly disintegrates. Photo / Getty Images

The alliance between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk is spectacularly imploding as the world’s most prominent bromance collapsed into mutual public trolling.

In an online back-and-forth with Donald Trump on Thursday (local time), Elon Musk claims that documents tied to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein have not been released because they mention the President.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT,” Musk wrote on X on Thursday morning (local time).

“Mark this post for the future,” he added in a separate post. “The truth will come out.”

Musk, who loves to provoke and tease on social media, presented no evidence that he has reason to know what is in the documents.