Elon Musk claims Trump linked to Epstein files in online clash

For months, as Musk emerged as the President’s constant companion and self-proclaimed “first buddy”, the question hovered of how long a duet could last between two men used to soloing on centre stage. Thursday’s angry exchanges provided a definitive answer.
The breakup also highlighted the political and financial risks each man could now face from a prolonged quarrel: Musk, who spent at least US$288 million in 2024 to help elect Trump and other Republicans, accused the President of “such ingratitude” and publicly mused about starting a third party.
Trump responded by threatening Musk’s government contracts. The stock price of Tesla, the electric vehicle company Musk owns, fell sharply, down 14% at the market close. Musk also argued that Trump would have lost the 2024 election without his support, as the two increasingly sparred over Trump’s massive tax and immigration package.
Musk, who until recently oversaw the cost-cutting US Doge Service, made the comment on X after Trump said in the Oval Office during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that he was “very disappointed” with Musk’s criticism of the bill.
On Thursday morning, Trump said he talked by phone for about 90 minutes with Chinese President Xi Jinping, mostly about trade policy, amid stalled tariff negotiations between China and the United States. Trump said trade negotiators from the two countries will meet again soon.