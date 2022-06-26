Eight bodies found, may be kidnapped workers from Mexican resort

The eight men were apparently kidnapped from a resort on the Caribbean coast. Pictured - a half empty beach bar in Celestun, Yucatan, Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

Eight bodies were found on Saturday on Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, and they appear to be those of eight men apparently kidnapped from a resort on the Caribbean coast.

Prosecutors in the state of Yucatan said the bodies were probably those of men reported abducted in the laid-back beach town of Xcalak.

Xcalak, which is sometimes spelled Xcalac — the spelling used by prosecutors — is located on the southern tip of Mexico's Caribbean coast, near Belize.

At least seven men, and possibly eight, had been reported abducted Friday from a ranch in Xcalak.

The bodies were found by a farmer in a field in a Yucatan village just over the border from Quintana Roo. Yucatan prosecutors said they do not appear to have been killed where they were found, and were probably just dumped there.

Officials did not identify the abducted men, but local media reported they were workers at a coastal ranch.

So far Xcalak had largely been spared the violence that has afflicted other beach towns Quintana Roo state. However, packages of drugs have been known to wash ashore there in the past.