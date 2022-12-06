Egg thrown at King Charles in Luton, man arrested

King Charles visited the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in Luton. Photo / AP

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards the King during a visit to a town centre, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault.

Close-protection officers usher the King out of the way as he was meeting members of the public during a visit to Luton. Photo / AP

Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 46km north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public.

The King has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother the Queen in September. He was due to visit several sites in Luton on Tuesday, including a transit station and a Sikh house of worship, a gurdwara.

Charles sits on the floor next to Professor Gurch Randhawa, a member of the Sikh Congregation, in the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in Luton. Photo / AP

Last month a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, during a visit to York. The man was later released on bail.