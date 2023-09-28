Emergency services attend to the scene at Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands following a shooting which left two people dead. Photo / AP

Two people were killed by a lone gunman who opened fire and started fires in a hospital and an apartment in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday, the city’s police chief said.

The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest as he shot and killed a 39-year-old woman and seriously injured her 14-year-old daughter, Police Chief Fred Westerbeke said.

The shooter then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical Center where he shot and killed a 46-year-old man, a teacher at the academic hospital.

Footage shared on social media showed people streaming out of the Erasmus Medical Center as heavily armed police moved in.





Rotterdam police said on X, formerly Twitter, that they were informing next of kin before releasing any more details. A suspect had been arrested after the shootings at the Erasmus Medical Center and the nearby apartment.

Fire also broke out at both locations, local authorities said.

Earlier Thursday, police had said that a man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun had opened fire in a classroom at the university hospital, wounding one person. They also reported a shooting earlier at the home nearby.

The Erasmus Medical Center appealed on social media for people not to go to the hospital.

There have been scores of small explosions and at homes and businesses across Rotterdam this year, blamed on rival drug gangs.

The suspect’s identity was not released.

No motive was announced.







