Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Drones have made the war more brutal, with people on the move targeted within expanding zone

By Maria Varenikova
New York Times·
5 mins to read

An artillery unit of the 28th Mechanised Separate Brigade fires an M109 howitzer on Russian positions, on the outskirts of Kostiantynivka, eastern Ukraine, in May. As ceasefire talks have flared and faltered, the battle for eastern Ukraine has only intensified under drone attacks around the towns of Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Kupiansk. Photo / Tyler Hicks, the New York Times

An artillery unit of the 28th Mechanised Separate Brigade fires an M109 howitzer on Russian positions, on the outskirts of Kostiantynivka, eastern Ukraine, in May. As ceasefire talks have flared and faltered, the battle for eastern Ukraine has only intensified under drone attacks around the towns of Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Kupiansk. Photo / Tyler Hicks, the New York Times

Even several kilometres from the front line, anything that moves is a target.

That’s because as Russia’s summer offensive gains momentum, it is increasingly relying on drones of all kinds to gain control over Ukraine’s territory.

Under attack by drones, Ukrainian soldiers are struggling to maintain supply lines around the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World