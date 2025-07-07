Nightfall brought no safety because more Russian drones had thermal imaging cameras. Once at the actual bunkers and trenches on the front, “it is usually possible to work”, he said.

The combination of drone strikes with aerial bombardments is devastating, soldiers say.

When the drones arrive, if there is greenery, it is easier for the troops to hide and then reach their positions, they say. If there is nowhere to hide, it’s very hard to move.

Many elderly and disabled civilians still live in these areas. Until they lose access to food and water, it is hard to persuade them to leave their homes, humanitarian workers say.

In Kupiansk, around 1000 residents remain, according to government figures. Their homes are at constant risk from artillery, aerial bombs, and drones, said Liana Shcherbyna, head of the Proliska Humanitarian Centre in the Kharkiv region, which helps evacuate civilians.

“Almost every day, there are civilian casualties,” she said.

A soldier from the 33rd Mechanised Brigade shoots a rifle at a Russian drone in Donetsk region, Ukraine, in June. Photo / Tyler Hicks, the New York Times

In May, during one evacuation mission in Kupiansk, her team had to order people to lie down as drones were heard flying overhead.

Despite repeated attacks near her home in Kupiansk, Vira Shapka, 86, a composer and member of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine, refused to depart when rescue teams returned in May.

Although a large part of the population has been evacuated from areas close to the fighting, “a certain number of people still remain due to various circumstances, from reluctance to leave their homes to physical or psychological reasons”, Shcherbyna said.

On the roads, evacuation teams report increased danger for their vehicles because of reconnaissance and exploding first-person-view drones. Ukraine lacks sufficient countermeasures.

In Kupiansk, humanitarian vehicles rarely stop while travelling, to avoid becoming targets. When delivering aid, they use electronic devices to jam the signals of exploding drones, though these do not always work.

The Rev Oleg, a resident of the town of Vuhledar, has been helping his parish withstand the war since Russia invaded in February 2022.

He brings food, drinking water, fuel, and hygiene products to those who remain in the area while also helping evacuate whoever wishes to go. He did not want his surname published because of fears for his safety.

He works as close as possible to the Russian lines, equipped with an armoured car and an anti-drone system.

To combat the drones, authorities are installing long poles to stretch nets above frequently used roads, offering some protection.

“The greatest threat is dying alongside the evacuees, either while moving or while picking them up,” Shcherbyna said.

“I believe people need to evacuate now, before the situation becomes critical and evacuation becomes nearly impossible.”

Elsewhere in Ukraine, air defence systems intercept large, long-range, Iranian-designed Shahed drones that Russia fires by the dozens or hundreds every day.

But near the front lines, deploying expensive, Western-provided air defence systems like Patriot would risk their destruction.

Soldiers like those from the 59th Assault Brigade rely on less effective, Soviet-era weapons like the ZU-23, a towed heavy machine gun.

A train blown off the tracks in a bombing in the Kupiansk area, Ukraine, in May. Photo / Tyler Hicks, the New York Times

To avoid detection by drones, soldiers on the front conceal their weapons under camouflage nets and dig trenches. Just before firing, they pull back the concealing tarps and camouflage nets. In this way the positions are visible only when weapons are fired.

Drones have made the war more brutal, with mounting casualties.

Recently, soldiers from the 1st Presidential Brigade were targeted with an exploding first-person-view drone while delivering supplies.

The drone missed but struck just 45m from their vehicle. They suspect it was a fibre-optic drone, controlled via a threadlike cable, because their vehicle had a jamming system on board.

The next morning, during an evacuation of the wounded at 5am, their armoured car was hit directly.

“Our vehicle burned,” said Pavlo Yurov, a soldier with the brigade’s press service.

Everyone inside survived. “All fighters disembarked and ran to the dugout, which was also under mortar and drone attack,” he said.

After another vehicle arrived, and they evacuated.

As the summer offensive continues, Russian troops inch closer to eastern cities day by day.

Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in the expanding zone at risk from drones now cling to one hope: survival.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Maria Varenikova

Photographs by: Tyler Hicks

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES