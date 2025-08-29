NZ Herald Morning News Update | Air New Zealand profits drop 13.7% & New findings could change how we treat obesity.

Drone operator swept away by waterfall while filming for YouTube

A man has died while filming content for his YouTube channel on the banks of a Koraput district waterfall.

Sagar Tudu was swept away by rising waters at Duduma Waterfall, in eastern India, after a nearby dam flooded, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old was operating a drone when surges of water pulled him under the surface.

In the video, onlookers attempt to rescue Tudu, who is marooned in the middle of the riverbank while torrents rush around him.

Tudu can be seen losing his balance on a rock when the current becomes increasingly strong.