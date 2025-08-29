Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Drone operator swept away by waterfall while filming for YouTube

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Air New Zealand profits drop 13.7% & New findings could change how we treat obesity.

A man has died while filming content for his YouTube channel on the banks of a Koraput district waterfall.

Sagar Tudu was swept away by rising waters at Duduma Waterfall, in eastern India, after a nearby dam flooded, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old was operating a drone when

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save