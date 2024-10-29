A car crashed into a Melbourne primary school. Photo / ABC

A community is in shock after a boy was killed and four other children injured in a “tragic accident” where a car crashed through a school fence and into them.

A 40-year-old woman had just collected her child at Auburn South Primary School in Melbourne’s east on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

As she attempted to perform a U-turn, the car crashed through the school’s fence and into a group of children sitting at a table.

An 11-year-old boy suffered critical injuries in the crash and died on the way to hospital. Two 11-year-old girls, a 10-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were seriously injured and taken to hospital. Three of the children were taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital and two to Monash Medical Centre.