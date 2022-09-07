The driver of the car which hit a tree, Tyrell Edwards, will be speaking to the police. Photo / Facebook

The driver of the car which hit a tree, Tyrell Edwards, will be speaking to the police. Photo / Facebook

The sole survivor of a crash that killed five young high school students has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, having previously been arrested just hours after leaving hospital.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, was the only person to survive after a Nissan Navara ute he was allegedly driving lost control and left the road before hitting a tree on East Parade in Buxton, southwest of Sydney, just after 8pm on Tuesday.

There were a total of six people sitting inside the cabin of the four-seater ute, five of whom died.

Edwards was found lying next to the wreckage on Tuesday night before he was wheeled into an ambulance on a stretcher and taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Edwards was released into the care of his mother on Wednesday morning and arrested in Bargo at about 1.50pm.

Officers took him to Narellan Police Station, where he was assisting with inquiries.

"After the man was released from the hospital, he was arrested in Bargo and taken to Narrellan Police Station where he was charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous," police said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"The Bargo man has been refused bail and will appear at Picton Local Court.

"As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue, police are appealing for anyone with dashcam or social media footage to come forward."

The victims were all aged between 14 and 16.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, one of the girls' fathers revealed a haunting five-word text message she sent before her death.

"Dad, can I go out tonight?" the 14-year-old asked.

"The answer would have been no, it was a school night, but I never got the text," the father said. He didn't receive it because he was in the hospital at the time.

Earlier in the day, friends of the victims visited the crash scene, with one girl breaking down as she said she could have prevented it from happening.

Ellie Mount, who is best friends with the two girls and was also invited out last night, has broken down at the scene on Wednesday.

"I played soccer with them... you know, they were always there and to think that they texted me last night asking if I wanted to hang out with them," she told media through tears.

"I could have got mum to pick them up... I could have prevented it, I don't know what to do."

A neighbour of one of the teenagers killed, Louis Dimech, took to Facebook saying the boy had "lived a rough life".

"Such a tragic end for him... so sad. The other kids on our street are going to be devastated," Dimech wrote.

Blaise Cox, who is also friends with one of the girls who was killed, was at the scene of the crash early on Wednesday morning carrying flowers.

She told the Today Show she was still feeling "a bit shocked and still finding it hard to believe".

"She was my best friend and she was like an older sister to me."

"Unfortunately, we do come across traumatic scenes far too often," Acting Inspector Jason Hogan said.

He described the situation as "inherently dangerous" and said that it is still unknown if the teens were wearing seatbelts.

"The scene was extremely traumatic," Inspector Hogan said of the police officers who attended the scene.

"It would have been extremely confronting."

NSW Ambulance Acting Inspector Matt Johnston said CPR was attempted by neighbours and then by first responders upon arrival.

However, the victims were unable to be revived.

"It is an extremely distressing and disturbing day for the entire public education system," NSW Department of Education Deputy Secretary Murat Dizdar said.

Dizdar said he had spoken with the teen's school principal Warren Parkes who was overseeing counselling services for both students and staff.

Nathan Pace, who is a neighbour, was one of the first on the scene after the crash.

He ran out to find the mangled car and immediately called triple-0.

"No one wants to witness what this man witnessed last night," neighbour Amanda Stenos said.

Wollondilly Shire Council Mayor Matt Gould spoke with ABC News on Wednesday morning saying it was "heartbreaking for the whole community".

"We only have one public high school, so many people know somebody that's been involved in this," he said.

Picton High School is offering additional counselling services to students and said they are "devastated" by the loss.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and friends of the young people who lost their lives," the school shared in a statement.

A local mother also spoke to the media at the scene saying she couldn't believe what had happened.

"I feel sorry for the family and put myself in their position and obviously worried about my girls, so upset about the whole thing," she said.

"It's so awful."

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet began his appearance at a budget estimate hearing on Wednesday morning by sending a message to the families affected by the Buxton crash.

"Just acknowledging the tragedy that occurred overnight, and on behalf of the people of NSW, my condolences to all the families and friends of the five children who passed away," Perrottet said.

"Our hearts go out to them at this very difficult time, and I'm sure I share with all members today our thoughts and prayers."

The families of the victims will have access to the Road Victims Support Group to provide support during this time.

A tow truck removes the remains of the car at the Buxton crash site. Photo / NCA Newswire

Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith, whose electorate includes Buxton, said the local community were shocked and the impacts of the tragedy would be felt for a long time.

"It's a really tough time for the community, they're all taking it really hard.

"My prayers and thoughts go out to the family.

"Nobody should suffer in silence. Please reach out to Lifeline or other services in the area.

"My thoughts also go out to the first responders, many of whom were volunteers from Buxton."

Councillor Michael Banasik also issued a tribute to the lives lost on Tuesday night.

"Ou hearts are with the families involved and our thoughts are with them at this tragic time," he said.

NSW Health has deployed clinicians and counsellors to the area, and the police force will place a liaison officer at Picton High School.