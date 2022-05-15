Pennsylvania Republican US Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz joins former President Donald Trump on stage during a rally in support of his campaign. Photo / Getty Images

"America's doctor", Mehmet Oz, has his audience on their feet. "Blood clots are a bad problem to have," the celebrity heart surgeon says, drawing laughs from Republican voters in the sports hall in Newtown, Pennsylvania."

Now while you're standing - how many of you think Washington's getting it wrong? Put your hands up," he says.

The celebrity surgeon dubbed "America's doctor" by Oprah Winfrey is best known for dispensing medical advice on his Emmy-winning The Dr Oz Show. But now Dr Oz is offering a cure for America's ailing political system - and he has the backing of Donald Trump.

The 61-year-old is seeking Pennsylvania's critical Senate seat, vacated by a retiring Republican. The election here in November could determine control of the chamber - and with it the remainder of Joe Biden's mandate. But the race to find the Republican candidate has exposed a fissure in the GOP as it struggles to define itself for a post-Trump era.

Tuesday's primary may be an indication of whether the former president remains his party's kingmaker. The answer is as yet unclear. Even as Trump stumped for Dr Oz at a recent rally, some among the former president's once faithful flock booed.

Many among Trump's "Make America Great Again" (Maga) base say they doubt Dr Oz's adherence to Republican orthodoxy, given past comments on abortion and gun rights. Those concerns prevailed among voters who had come to hear the candidates at Newtown's Athletics Club this week.

Jamie Tromba, 41, an HR executive, said she was an ardent Trump supporter but had not been swayed by his endorsement. She said: "I just think people are scratching their heads on Dr Oz because some of his past comments on his talk show don't seem conservative in nature."

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph at the event, Dr Oz, dressed in a smart blue suit and a visible layer of makeup, insisted that his victory "would reinforce the importance of the Maga movement". He described himself as an admirer of Margaret Thatcher, suggesting the former prime minister's Conservatism could inform his own approach to government.

When he took the makeshift stage in the hall, Dr Oz was keen to stress the significance of Trump's backing.

"He said I was smart, tough and would never let you down," he said.

But not all of Pennsylvania's Republican figures agree. Gary Smith, chairman of the Constitutional Republicans of Western Pennsylvania, said Trump had "misstepped".

"He'll get Oz some votes. But [from] everybody I've talked to, not here," he said.

He is among the Maga devotees rallying behind another candidate: Kathy Barnette. Barnette, a black conservative commentator, has been described as "ultra Maga" on account of her hard-right stance. Despite her inexperience, she has propelled herself in the polls by promoting a powerful backstory.

In her own words, she is the "byproduct of a rape", growing up "dirt poor" on an Alabama pig farm before forging a successful career. A recent poll put her support at 23 per cent, virtually tied with Dr Oz on 24.5 per cent, and nearest rival David McCormick on 21.6 per cent.

The cheers for Barnette eclipsed those for her rivals at the Newtown Athletic Club as she took her turn on stage. The 50-year-old has cast herself as the ultimate outsider by bashing her fellow Republicans. "A warm body with an 'R' next to its name is not enough anymore," she told the crowd.

Barnette has even suggested Trump's movement has outpaced the former president, saying: "Maga does not belong to President Trump."

Trump has inadvertently underscored Barnette's perceived threat by attacking her as unelectable.

The establishment flank of the GOP shares those concerns. But they also fear Trump's pick could cost them a critical seat. They have rallied behind McCormick, 56, a veteran and Bush-era official who until recently headed up the world's largest hedge fund.

Both McCormick and Dr Oz have poured millions of dollars of their own wealth into negative adverts attacking each other.

Some now wonder if the strategy has backfired and contributed to Barnette's surprise rise.

In the Newtown Athletic Club, 78-year-old voter Edward Mackouse is still weighing his choices."

Kathy Barnette is a little stronger [against] vaccines... but she doesn't have much money," he said, describing Dr Oz's wealth as a significant factor.

Michele Schwab, 65, says her decision was made for her.

Pointing to her Dr Oz T-shirt, she says: "Trump endorsed him and as soon as he did, that was my 100 per cent vote."