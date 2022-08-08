Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago compound raided by FBI

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida is being raided by the FBI. Photo / AP

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida is being raided by the FBI. Photo / AP

Former US President Donald Trump says his Mar-A-Lago compound in Florida is "currently under siege" and "occupied by a large group of FBI agents".

Trump said "these are dark times for our nation" in a statement posted online.

He said he was working with US government agencies and the raid was "not necessary or appropriate".

He blamed it on "radical left Democrats" who did not want him to run for re-election in 2024 and said that agents had broken into his safe.

"What is the difference between this and Watergate?" Trump asked.

The circumstances surrounding the raid were not immediately clear.

- More to come