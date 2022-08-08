Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago compound raided by FBI

Former President Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home out of Palm Beach, Florida is being “raided” by the FBI. Video / CNBC

Former US President Donald Trump says his Mar-A-Lago compound in Florida is "currently under siege" and "occupied by a large group of FBI agents".

Trump said "these are dark times for our nation" in a statement posted online.

He said he was working with US government agencies and the raid was "not necessary or appropriate".

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo / Saul Martinez, The New York Times

He blamed it on "radical left Democrats" who did not want him to run for re-election in 2024 and said that agents had broken into his safe.

"What is the difference between this and Watergate?" Trump asked.

The New York Times reported that the search appeared to be focused on material that Trump had brought with him to Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on August 6, 2022. Photo / AP

Trump delayed returning 15 boxes of material requested by the National Archives for months, only doing so when officials threatened to take action to retrieve them.

The search comes as the US Justice Department steps up questioning of former Trump aides who had been witnesses to Trump's efforts to remain in office after his loss in the 2020 presidential election.