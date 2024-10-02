Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Donald Trump’s consistent message online and onstage: Be afraid

By Michael Gold
New York Times·
6 mins to read
At a rally in Wisconsin former President Donald Trump declared that immigrants would “walk into your kitchen, they’ll cut your throat.” He later added, “This is a dark speech.” Photo / Tim Gruber, The New York Times

At a rally in Wisconsin former President Donald Trump declared that immigrants would “walk into your kitchen, they’ll cut your throat.” He later added, “This is a dark speech.” Photo / Tim Gruber, The New York Times

Donald Trump has long used fear as a tool to stir up his conservative base. He’s taking his doomsday approach to a new extreme, predicting World War III and other catastrophes.

Former President Donald Trump swings wildly from topic to topic at his rallies, veering from tariffs to immigration

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World