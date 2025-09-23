The US president has previously shown lukewarm support for Zelensky, with whom he had a huge televised Oval Office bust-up in February during which he told the Ukrainian “you don’t have the cards” to win.

“With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, Nato, the original borders from where this war started, is very much an option. Why not?” Trump wrote.

He added that as Russia’s economy gets worse “Ukraine would be able to take back their country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!”

‘Escalation trap’

During his meeting with Zelenskyy on the margins of the UN General Assembly, Trump said he had “great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up. It’s pretty amazing actually.”

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for his “personal efforts to stop this war” and echoed Trump’s call for European countries to stop buying Russian oil.

And after a series of recent incursions by Russian fighter jets and drones that have rattled Washington’s Nato allies in Europe, Trump said they would be within their rights to act.

“Yes I do,” Trump said when a reporter asked if he thinks Nato countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace.

Trump, however, deflected questions about whether he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin was still a reliable negotiating partner despite Moscow’s continued attacks on Ukraine.

“I’ll let you know in about a month from now, okay?” Trump said when asked if he still trusted Putin.

The 79-year-old Republican has previously, and repeatedly, given deadlines of two weeks to make a decision on whether to take steps including fresh sanctions against Russia.

Tensions between Russia and Europe over Ukraine have escalated with the recent spate of aerial violations.

Nato scrambled jets after three Russian MiG-31 fighters on Friday breached Estonian airspace for about 12 minutes, prompting Estonia to call for a meeting of the UN Security Council and talks with Nato allies.

Fellow Nato member Poland said this month that Russian drones had repeatedly violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine, in what Warsaw called an “act of aggression”.

Germany reacted cautiously to Trump’s comments on shooting down Russian planes, highlighting the need to avoid an “escalation trap”.

“Level-headedness is not cowardice and not fear, but a responsibility towards your own country and towards peace in Europe,” German defence minister Boris Pistorius said.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she discussed Russia’s airspace violations with Trump at the UN, and agreed on the need to cut Moscow’s energy revenues.

- Agence France-Presse