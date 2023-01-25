Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Donald Trump has refused to text. Until now

New York Times
By: Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman
4 mins to read
Former President Donald Trump has long been constantly on his phone, but only to talk into it — or, before he was kicked off Twitter, to send streams of tweets. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Former President Donald Trump has long been constantly on his phone, but only to talk into it — or, before he was kicked off Twitter, to send streams of tweets. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

The former president, averse to leaving records of his communications, had long avoided text and email.

One of former President Donald Trump’s most consistent personal traits — one that his advisers say has helped keep

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World