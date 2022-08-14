Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Donald Trump FBI raid: Investigation turns up the heat on Trump

3 minutes to read
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole. Photo / Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

Revelations about top secret, secret, and confidential documents retrieved by the FBI in a raid on Mar-a-Lago have significantly added to Donald Trump's risk of a criminal investigation.

The FBI search was undertaken with a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.