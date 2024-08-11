Iran’s foreign ministry has not commented on claims put forward by Donald Trump’s campaign that some of its internal communications have been hacked. Photo / Getty Images

Iran’s foreign ministry has not commented on claims put forward by Donald Trump’s campaign that some of its internal communications have been hacked. Photo / Getty Images

The campaign of former US president and current Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said some of its internal communications have been hacked and blamed the Iranian government, citing past hostilities between Trump and Iran without providing direct evidence.

The campaign statement came shortly after news website Politico revealed it began receiving emails in July from an anonymous source offering authentic documents from inside Trump’s operation, including a report about running mate JD Vance’s “potential vulnerabilities”.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement on Saturday.

Reuters has not independently verified the identity of the alleged hackers or their motivation.

The Trump campaign referred to a Friday report from Microsoft researchers that said Iranian government-tied hackers tried breaking into the account of a “high-ranking official” on a US presidential campaign in June.