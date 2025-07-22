Department of Justice officials plan to interview Ghislaine Maxwell about her knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images
Department of Justice officials plan to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell to discuss paedophile financier.
President Donald Trump says he is facing a “witch hunt” amid mounting pressure for him to order the release of secret Epstein files.
“It’s sort of a witch hunt, just a continuation of a witch hunt,”the President said from the Oval Office this week.
The comments followed a request from the Department of Justice (DoJ) to interview Ghislaine Maxwell in prison over what information she holds on Epstein.
In what is shaping up to be the biggest crisis of his presidency, Trump’s refusal to release all the information the US government holds on the case has infuriated even some of his most loyal supporters.
Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year jail sentence for sex trafficking, has the potential to incriminate some powerful individuals who were linked to the paedophile financier, including political opponents of Trump.
Her legal team is likely to leverage her co-operation for a reduced prison sentence.
Responding to the DoJ’s efforts to interview Maxwell, Trump said: “Yeah, I don’t know about it, but I think it’s something that would be ... sounds appropriate to do.
Trump’s relationship with Maxwell stretches back decades. He was pictured with Maxwell and her paedophile financier boyfriend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in 2000.
In 2020, while Maxwell was awaiting trial on federal sex crimes for her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes, Trump said he wished her “well”.
Asked whether he expected her to go public with the names of the men who have been accused in lawsuits of taking part in Epstein’s sex-trafficking crimes, Trump said: “I don’t know ... I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly.”
“I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is,” Trump added.
An appeal put forward by Maxwell’s lawyers was rejected last year.
Maxwell’s appeal focused largely on a 2007 non-prosecution agreement made between Epstein and federal prosecutors in southern Florida, which she said barred her from being prosecuted in Manhattan 13 years later.
Her lawyer argued that the wording of the agreement signalled the Government’s intent to bar prosecutions nationwide of “potential co-conspirators”, including, but not limited to, four of Epstein’s assistants.
Earlier in July, the Trump administration urged the Supreme Court to reject another appeal by Maxwell’s lawyers.
D John Sauer, the US Solicitor-General, said the argument relating to the 2007 non-prosecution agreement was unlikely to succeed in any appeals court.