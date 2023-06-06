Dog claims longest tongue in the Guinness World Records

Zoey's tongue is a whopping 12.7cm. Photo / Guiness World Records

Zoey the dog has a very long tongue, so long in fact, you will get the sloppiest welcome when you meet.

The labrador/German shepherd mix, from Metairie, Louisiana, in the US, has officially claimed the record for the longest tongue on a living dog, according to Guinness World Records.

Zoey’s tongue length is longer than a can of drink, measuring 12.7cm and as a puppy, it would stick out of her mouth.

As a puppy, Zoey's tongue would stick out. Photo / Guinness World Records

Owners Sadie and Drew Williams thought that Zoey’s tongue had grown faster and she would grow into it, except that wasn’t the case. People made comments whenever they would notice its tongue hanging out.

“We got Zoey when she was only six weeks old and in the first-ever picture we have of her, she has her tongue sticking out,” said Sadie.

When Zoey would come in from being outside her tongue would be more noticeable when panting, said Guinness World Records.

“It would be slobbering all over the place,” said Drew Williams.

“So sometime last year we took her to the vet and measured her tongue.”

Zoey had her tongue measured from the tip of her snout to the end of her tongue, and it was soon to be revealed as the longest tongue in the world.

Her enormous appendage doesn’t stop her taking part in her favourite activities, however.

She loves being outdoors, fetching balls and going for a swim in the canal.

“She will pretty much go fetch anything you throw and swim in any body of water that’s available,” her owners told Guinness World Records.

“Every now and then while we’re out taking her on a walk, people will come up to her and want to pet her,” Drew Williams said.

“We’ll warn them ahead of time ‘Hey, she’s friendly but she might slobber on you’ and every now and then she will, and they’ll have a big slobber mark on their black pants.”

According to the Guinness World Records, Zoey’s record-breaking win comes not long after Bisbee, who broke the record with a tongue 9.49 cm in length.











