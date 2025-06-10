Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Do you see craters or bumps on the Moon’s surface?

By Katrina Miller
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Optical illusion on moon: Craters or bumps? Photo / iSpace via The New York Times

Optical illusion on moon: Craters or bumps? Photo / iSpace via The New York Times

A picture of the Moon’s south pole was taken in May by Resilience, a robotic lander operated by the Japanese company Ispace that probably crashed on the lunar surface last week. Some people see bumps, but others see craters.

What you’re seeing is known as the crater illusion, or sometimes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World