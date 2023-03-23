Voyager 2022 media awards
DNA from Beethoven’s hair unlocks family and medical secrets

9 minutes to read
New York Times
By Gina Kolata

It was March 1827, and Ludwig van Beethoven was dying. As he lay in bed, wracked with abdominal pain and jaundiced, grieving friends and acquaintances came to visit. And some asked a favour: could they

