The character Brer Rabbit, from the movie, "Song of the South," is depicted near the entrance to the Splash Mountain ride. Photo / AP

A popular yet controversial Disney World ride called Splash Mountain has closed for good, but fans who are mourning the ride can still remember the attraction.

In a bizarre act, sellers on eBay started to list what they claimed to be water from the log-flume ride.

Some listings are asking for thousands of dollars for a small container of the “limited” water.

A of Friday, one listing titled “Disney’s Splash Mountain Water 1/22/2023 Last Day Running!” had 40 bids — it is going for $US5,100 (NZ$7583).

Sellers are listing water allegedly from Disney’s now closed Splash Mountain ride for thousands of dollars. Photo / eBay

It shows a 500ml bottle filled with water supposedly from the ride, with the words ‘Splash Mountain water Disney World’ handwritten with a thick black marker on it.

One seller who had a plastic zip bag of the “water” selling for $US25 (NZ$38) wrote: “I have many bottles that my friends and I got on the last day of splash mountain,” claiming the water was collected on January 23, the day the ride closed.

One person selling the ride’s ‘water’ wrote on eBay: ‘It’s very nostalgic to have a part of Disney from your younger days’. Photo / eBay

“It’s very nostalgic to have a part of Disney from your younger days. I will ship them in the pictured sealed containers.”

In another listing that has since been removed, one seller had a bag of water for a whopping $US25,000 (NZ$38,000), admitting the water came from a sink, not the ride.

“This is obviously just for fun and to make fun of the people who are really selling water from a ride,” they wrote in the eBay description.

“I’m a Disney fan but come on people has the world gotten so doomed that people would buy water from a ride. [Shaking my head] if you really want this water buy it. I’ll even do free shipping!”

Splash Mountain, which opened in 1989, will undergo a revamp and new theme as Disney moves to walk away from the wide criticism that the ride promotes “racial stereotypes”, according to Fox Business.

The ride’s current theme is based off Br’er Rabbit’s adventures in the 1946 “Song of the South” film, which has been widely criticised for its portrayal of African-Americans and plantation life.

The ride, like the movie, included racist tropes and stereotypes.

A Change.org petition urged the park to update the ride — and it won.

The creator of the petition proposed that the ride’s theme be changed to “The Princess and the Frog,” a 2009 animated Disney movie that featured the company’s first Black princess, Tiana, voiced by Anika Noni Rose.

The film takes place in New Orleans and is a version of the German folklore story “The Frog Prince” by the Brothers Grimm.

The petition was signed 21,319 times and not only did it prompt the closure of the ride it will be reimagined as a “The Princess and the Frog” ride with plans to open in 2024.