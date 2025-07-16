Advertisement
Diplomatic sources say profits from $390b seized by the EU could form new war chest

By Joe Barnes
Daily Telegraph UK·
A Ukrainian soldier shoots a rifle at a Russian drone in the Donetsk region. Photo / Tyler Hicks, the New York Times

Europe is exploring using frozen Russian assets to pay for United States President Donald Trump’s US$10 billion ($16.8b) weapons package for Ukraine, the Telegraph can disclose.

Under the plan, profits generated from almost €200b ($390b) of Russian Central Bank assets seized by the European Union could be

