Darian Aspinall, 27, is missing with her children and mother. Photo / NSW Police Force

Police are desperately trying to locate a family of four who went missing in the NSW outback on a long-distance road trip across three states.

Darian Aspinall, 27, from Queensland, her two children Winter Bellamy, two, and Koda Bellamy, four, and the girls' grandmother, 50-year-old Leah Gooding, were travelling in the state's Far West when they disappeared.

NSW Police said the family left the Noccundra Hotel on Warry Gate Road in Queensland between 12.30pm and 3pm on Sunday.

Winter Bellamy, aged two and Koda Bellamy, aged four. Photo / NSW Police Force

They were heading to accommodation in Packsaddle, a remote township in Far West NSW.

Police have been told that this stop was part of their journey to Adelaide.

However, when they did not arrive at the destination and could not be contacted, they were reported missing, sparking a police investigation.

Barrier Police District, along with NSW Police, has sent a geo-target SMS alert to locals living in Packsaddle, Tibooburra, Broken Hill and the surrounding areas asking for assistance.

The family were travelling in a charcoal Hyundai Tucson with a Queensland registration plate, 729CV2.

The family left Noccundra Hotel, Queensland but they never made it to NSW. Photo / Facebook/Regional New South Wales Commentary and Blog

They are all described as being of caucasian appearance. Darian has dark brown hair, tattoos on her right arm and wears glasses. The children have brown hair and blue eyes.