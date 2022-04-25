This post has sparked a debate over whether rowdy kids should attend Anzac Day Dawn Services. Photo / Facebook

Debate is raging over whether rowdy children should be left at home for the Anzac Day Dawn Service following complaints "disruptive" kids ruined today's commemorations.

An attendee blasted parents who chose to bring children to a service on Monday in a post where she claimed several kids in attendance behaved "like they were at a playground".

The woman, in a post to Facebook, said she was disturbed by "people that take their kids and then let them run amok and disrupt everyone".

"I have no issue with people taking kids, I think it's important for them to learn, but if you are going to take them, then teach them how to behave at one [a Dawn Service]," she wrote.

The woman also took aim at an "extremely disrespectful female" who apparently drove through the middle of a service being hosted at an RSL while it was under way.

"The behaviour of some people this morning was disgusting and disrespectful. Either behave appropriately and respectfully, or just stay home," she wrote.

Hundreds weighed in on the discussion in comments to the post, which quickly descended into a fiery debate over whether kids should be allowed to attend.

Many agreed children who were not capable of being quiet for an extended period should stay home, or at least be taken away if they started to create noise.

"If you want to take your child somewhere where they need to be respectful, you should leave if they start a ruckus," one wrote.

"Babies are a bit different, but 4ish onwards, and especially fully grown adults, if you can't show respect then p*** off. One year some half-dressed teen girls decided to walk among the crosses, laughing and pose for photos during the minute of silence. It was absolutely disgusting," another said.

"If they don't understand/are too young/haven't learnt yet the behavioural expectations of a service like that – for whatever reason – then no they shouldn't be there. Any kids of any age. It's crappy manners," a third wrote.

Others, however, argued it was highly important that young people attended Dawn Services.

"I would hate for someone to suggest that if a child can't be 100 per cent behaved and respectful (without a full grasp on what that is) they shouldn't attend. Parents are paying their respects, does having children remove that ability?" one person responded.

A special-education teacher who represented her school alongside her students and some from mainstream classes argued all children should be accepted at services.

"I think all people no matter their differences (ie intellectual disabilities and alike) should be able to represent a family member at the service – this includes kids trying their best to sit through an hour long service," she wrote.

"Anzacs literally died for our freedom yeah? So that includes children," another said.

The woman behind the original post later made an additional comment to clarify that her post was aimed at kids who were old enough to know what's appropriate at a Dawn Service.

"I am not referring to babies or toddlers or small children at all. These kids were plenty old enough to have been taught how to behave. I am not even referring to a little bit of fidgeting or restlessness," she wrote.

"I am referring to kids old enough to have been taught how to behave but were still allowed to behave like they were at a playground."