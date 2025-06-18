Rescuers at work in Kyiv following a Russian strike. Photo / Genya Savilov, AFP

Rescuers in Kyiv were on Wednesday sifting through the rubble and pulling bodies from destroyed apartment blocks after a major Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital a day earlier.

The city’s mayor and emergency services said the missile and drone strikes had killed at least 28 people in one of the most deadly attacks on Kyiv since Russia invaded more than three years ago.

More than 130 people were also wounded.

AFP journalists saw rescue workers in helmets carrying victims in body bags out of the blown-out main door of a residential building.

Construction machinery was being used to scoop up the rubble.