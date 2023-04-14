Peter Vuong was allegedly kidnapped and tortured. Photo / Nine News via news.com.au

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A cryptocurrency trader fled Australia days after the brutal alleged kidnapping and torture of an associate, according to reports.

Tran Dinh was believed to have been the intended target of the brutal alleged attack on Peter Vuong last month, who was held at a home in Sydney’s west for several days where his teeth were pulled out with a hammer and pliers, and a gun shoved down his throat, according to police.

The 29-year-old was reportedly filmed begging for help in footage later sent to Dinh during a A$5 million (about $5.386m) ransom demand.

Police sources told The Daily Telegraph (paywalled) Dinh had been worried about another attempt to target him and had left shortly after Vuong was rescued in a dramatic police operation in Belmore.

“[Dinh] got out of town just a few days later and headed overseas, and who can blame him,” a police source told the newspaper.

It comes after police this week arrested a 21-year-old state government employee at a Bunnings car park in connection with the incident.

Sira Elkheir is alleged to have used her role at Service NSW to access personal information which was shared with others for the purpose of criminal activity.

Elkheir, from Yagoona in Sydney’s west, allegedly used her work computer on February 20 to look up address and licence details of Dinh, his wife and Vuong’s father, which police allege were then provided to the kidnappers.

She was arrested by NSW Police detectives at the car park of the Bunnings store in Greenacre on Wednesday and charged with one count each of take/detain in company with intent to ransom (occasion actual bodily harm), participate in a criminal group, access/modify restricted and cause unauthorised computer function with intent to commit a serious indictable offence.

Elkheir appeared in Burwood Local Court on Thursday where she was granted strict conditional bail.

Police will allege the kidnappers first attacked Vuong in the driveway of his Smithfield home on March 1, leaving him with serious injuries.

They then allegedly returned on March 9 and forced their way inside, dragging him out of bed and bundling him into a van before taking him to the property on Canterbury Road in Belmore.

He was held there for nearly a week and subjected to an extreme level of violence, Detective Superintendent Joe Doueihi told reporters last month.

“The male had been bound, tied up, had his face covered, sustained numerous injuries, facial injuries and had his teeth forcibly removed,” he said.

“Firearms were used, sledgehammers were used, the male was tortured.”

On Tuesday, March 14, dozens of heavily armed police and tactical officers stormed the property using flash grenades in a dramatic operation.

Vuong was located inside the house and assessed by paramedics before being taken to hospital for treatment.

Six men – aged 19, 20, and 21 – were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in the incident. They remain before the courts.



