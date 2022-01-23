Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 Omicron: Why are men more likely to die of Covid? It's complicated

7 minutes to read
An intensive care nurse cares for a Covid-19 patient. Photo / AP

An intensive care nurse cares for a Covid-19 patient. Photo / AP

New York Times
By Azeen Ghorayshi

It's one of the most well-known takeaways of the pandemic: Men die of Covid-19 more often than women do.

Early on, some scientists suspected the reason was primarily biological, and that sex-based treatments for men

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid