A protester yells 'freedom' towards a person who attempted to stick a paper sign on a truck criticising the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa. Photo / Justin Tang, The Canadian Press via AP

Ottawa's police chief has resigned amid criticism of his inaction against the Covid-19 protests that have paralysed Canada's capital.

The demonstrations have inspired similar convoys in New Zealand, France and the Netherlands.

A federal government official confirmed the resignation of Police Chief Peter Sloly. The official was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The bumper-to-bumper protest in Ottawa by hundreds of truckers has gone on for more than two weeks. On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to try to break the siege there and elsewhere around the country.

People demonstrating against Covid-19 restrictions stay warm with blankets and a fire during frigid temperatures in the Parliament Hill area of Ottawa. Photo / Ted Shaffrey, AP

Across Canada and beyond, the question has been whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to give the government extraordinary emergency powers will stamp out the widespread protests by truckers and others angry with the country's Covid-19 restrictions.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has said it is time for police to begin using their broad authority conferred under Canada's Emergencies Act, which allows the government to ban the blockades and begin towing away trucks.

#BREAKING: Peter Sloly has resigned as Ottawa police chief amid ongoing protests that have taken over the city's downtown core.https://t.co/5pfXv8DJBL — CityNews Toronto (@CityNewsTO) February 15, 2022

"We need law enforcement to take the reins, to utilise the Emergencies Act, and to enforce," he said late Monday after Trudeau announced he was invoking the law. "We have given new powers to police and we need them to do the job now."

Government leaders did not indicate when or where the crackdowns on the self-styled Freedom Convoy would begin. Mendicino said they were still working out the final details on where the prohibited zones will be.

A person walks among trucks after Ottawa city officials negotiated to move some vehicles towards Parliament and away from downtown residences. Photo / Justin Tang, The Canadian Press via AP

The government will be able to ban blockades at border crossings, airports and in the capital city of Ottawa; freeze truckers' personal and corporate bank accounts and suspend their licenses; and target crowd-funding sites that are being used to support the blockades.

It also can force tow trucks to move the big rigs out of intersections and neighbourhoods. Up to now, some towing companies have been reluctant to cooperate because of their support for the truckers or fears of violence.

Since late January, protesters in trucks and other vehicles have jammed the streets of Ottawa and obstructed border crossings, decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other Covid-19 precautions and condemning Trudeau's Liberal Government.

Trudeau's decision came amid growing frustration with government inaction and a day after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested 11 people at the blockaded border crossing at Coutts, Alberta, opposite Montana, and seized a cache of guns and ammunition.

"What the operation revealed is that you got a very small, hardened core driven by ideology," Mendicino said.

The public safety minister said the nation can no longer tolerate the disruption and threats.

"We have been fortunate thus far there has not been mass violence," he said.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Justice Minister David Lametti, and Queen's Privy Counsel President with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo / AP

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose province includes Ottawa and Windsor, the site of a now-disbanded blockade at the Ambassador Bridge to Detroit, said: "Hopefully the police in the next few days - hopefully, sooner - can move".

Ford said the siege in Ottawa is complicated by the presence of children in the protest. "They have kids there. We don't want anything to happen to kids. Bring your kids home," he said.

The busiest and most important border crossing, the Ambassador Bridge, was reopened on Sunday after police arrested dozens of demonstrators. The nearly week-long siege had disrupted auto production in both countries.

Authorities also said traffic was moving again at the Pacific Highway border crossing south of Vancouver. The Mounties said officers ordered demonstrators out late Monday and several were arrested.

One of the protest organisers in the capital vowed on Monday not to back down in the face of pressure from the Government. "There are no threats that will frighten us. We will hold the line," Tamara Lich said.

The protests have drawn support from right-wing extremists in Canada and have been cheered on in the US by Fox News personalities and conservatives such as Donald Trump.

Over the past weeks, authorities have hesitated to move against the protesters, citing in some cases a lack of manpower and fears of violence.

US authorities have said that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.

- AP