Two new records were set today in COVID-19 case numbers - 2522 new cases, and 100 cases currently in hospital with the virus, but none in intensive care or a high dependency unit. Video / NZ Herald

A Bowral teacher is among the latest Covid deaths in NSW, with her husband paying tribute to the "beautiful" woman and "wonderful educator".

Michelle Hayes died on Wednesday morning just 48 hours after she tested positive to Covid.

The 46-year-old taught at Bowral Public School together with her husband Ben, after the pair moved to the Southern Highlands from Norfolk Island.

Hayes said he was heartbroken in a tribute to his beloved wife.

"The best part of me is gone … and now I have to be the dad and the mum – and I will NEVER come close to being anywhere near as fabulous as she was," he wrote on Facebook.

He said their children – a son and daughter – were in isolation when their mum died and urged mourners to keep away from their house.

Michelle Hayes with her sister. Photo / NCA NewsWire

"Nobody can currently come to the house because we are still in iso – please don't – we're even keeping my mum away … I would seriously break if anyone else got this," Hayes wrote.

"Please don't call yet. I can't cry anymore. I've never known such limitless sorrow."

He also had a warning to people about the virus – "For those who think that Covid isn't dangerous – try losing the love of your life in under 48 hours from a positive test result".

Ms Haye's brother-in-law Will Young said she loved her family more than anything.

Michelle Hayes, 46, a primary school teacher who died suddenly after testing positive to Covid. Photo / NCA NewsWire

"My heart is with her family, beginning with her forever-smitten husband Ben and two wonderful children Harry and Matilda. Her love for them was boundless and clear," he said.

He said his wife and her sister may have lived on different islands but "they could not have been any closer."

"They loved each other. Always talking and messaging. Everything was shared between them – from the (very) mundane to the deep … Unabashed sisters who cherished their time together. Our kids have lost a doting aunt and we have lost a beloved sister," he said.

Bowral teacher Michelle Hayes also worked on Norfolk Island for 12 years. Photo / Facebook

Principal Chris Beard thanked the school community for their support and kind words as it dealt with the tragedy.

