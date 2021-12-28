Covid-19 Omicron Outbreak: NSW has recorded 11,201 new cases, Victoria records 3767, five Covid deaths

New South Wales has recorded its first death at the hands of the Omicron variant as cases continue to spread across the state. Video / ABC Australia

NSW has reported a record 11,201 new Covid-19 cases and three new deaths on Wednesday.

There are 625 people in hospital with the virus, with 61 of those in intensive care.

Of the over-16 population, 93.5 per cent are double-dose vaccinated while 95 per cent have had at least one shot.

There were 157,758 tests conducted in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday

Victoria has recorded 3767 new cases and five Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are now 397 infected people in hospital with 62 active in intensive care and 28 on a ventilator.

More than 92 per cent of eligible Victorians are fully vaccinated and the state hosts 19,994 active cases.

A total of 75,132 tests were taken yesterday and 535 vaccines were administered at state hubs.

It comes as chief health officer Brett Sutton asked Victorians who need a negative Covid test in order to travel interstate to get tested in the afternoon in order to shorten lengthy wait times.

The chief health officer made the plea, asking travellers to avoid the "busier morning period" and take pressure of the embattled system.

"We kindly ask people who are getting a PCR test for travel purposes to get tested after 12pm daily," he said.

"This will help reduce testing demand for symptomatic people and contacts during the busier morning period."