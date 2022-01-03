Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: Mass closure of testing sites in NSW

A cloud of Covid has engulfed the Ashes since the Boxing Day Test, with Australian batter Travis Head, England coach Chris Silverwood and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley all testing positive. Video / Sky News Australia

A major pathology lab has temporarily shut 28 Covid-19 testing clinics in NSW as it struggles to keep up with demand.

Australian Clinical Labs made the decision to shut the labs on Monday and said it would progressively reopen from Tuesday as it cleared the backlog of swabs.

The sites closed include drive-through and walk-in clinics.

"These closures have been necessary due to the significant increase in testing volumes across the state," the company said.

One of the sites in Bella Vista remained open for international travel testing only.

Australian Clinical Labs made the decision to shut the labs and would reopen from Tuesday as it cleared the backlog of swabs. Photo / Getty Images

NSW Health said testing capacity was under "enormous pressure" and emphasised the only people getting a PCR test should be those who have Covid-19 symptoms, live in a household with a confirmed Covid-19-positive case, or have been told by health authorities to get tested.

The state conducted 96,765 Covid-19 tests on Sunday, with weekends and public holidays often yielding higher demand for tests.

Drive-through sites that are shut include: Clarendon Hawkesbury Showground, Dural, Emerald Hills (Leppington), Granville (Parramatta Rd), Hornsby Overflow Car Park, Hunters Hill, Kingswood, Liverpool, Marsden Park, Minto, Parklea, Penrith, Sydney Olympic Park, Warriewood, Windsor and Winmalee.

Walk-in clinics that are shut include: Ashfield, Blacktown, Campsie, Fairfield, Frenchs Forest, Harris Park, Manly, Narrabri and Windale.