Covid 19 Omicron: New South Wales, Australia confirms another new variant case

New Covid-19 variant Omicron was recently identified in South Africa and is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. Video / AP

NSW Health has revealed a sixth traveller has been infected with the Omicron variant. The fully vaccinated traveller, who recently visited southern Africa, arrived on flight QR908 from Doha to Sydney on November 25 and tested positive yesterday. They are currently isolating in Sydney.

"Everyone on the flight has already been deemed a close contact and has been instructed to get tested immediately for Covid-19 and isolate for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status," NSW Health revealed in a statement.

"At this point in the investigation, NSW Health is aware of at least six people on this flight who had been in southern Africa in the previous 14 days."

There are now seven known cases of the Omicron variant in Australia, six in NSW and one in the Northern Territory.

NSW Health can officially confirm a sixth traveller has been infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern.



According to authorities, there is currently no evidence that transmission occurred on the flight.

"However, investigations into the five Covid-19 positive passengers on the flight, which includes two confirmed cases with the Omicron variant, are ongoing," the statement continued.

NSW Health revealed one venue was visited by the sixth Omicron case:

• Liverpool Chemist Warehouse, The Grove, Units 3 - 6, 18, Orange Grove Rd on Monday November 29, 8.10pm–8.15pm.