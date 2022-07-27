Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives his last Covid-19 briefing before stepping down from the role on Friday. Video / Mark Mitchell

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives his last Covid-19 briefing before stepping down from the role on Friday. Video / Mark Mitchell

Australian toddler Ruby Edwards, who has been remembered as a "loving, caring little girl" was just two weeks off her second birthday when she passed away.

The twenty-three-month-old tested positive for Covid on July 14, which triggered a rare neurological disease called Acute Hemorrhagic Leukoencephalitis.

The aggressive disease caused an intense inflammation attack to her brain and spinal cord, damaging her myelin.

Ruby died at Brisbane Children's hospital on Sunday, making her the youngest person to fall victim to Covid in Queensland.

Ruby Edwards died from Covid-19 on Sunday after it triggered a rare neurological disease. Photo / Supplied

Her father Steven Edwards announced the devastating news on Monday via Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that we announce our beautiful baby girl, Ruby Grace Edwards grew her angel wings and passed peacefully yesterday, 24/07/2022 at 4:21pm just two weeks before her 2nd birthday, surrounded by her family," he wrote.

"She fought long and hard but unfortunately, the condition was too aggressive, ruthless and relentless. Thanks to her treatment, we don't believe she suffered any pain during her fight and was able to leave this world peacefully."

"The hard working medical team of experts at both Logan Hospital and QLD Children's Hospital, did their very best and we are eternally grateful and thankful for their effort and care."

Edwards and his wife Krystal are dealing with the grief of losing their young daughter while preparing to imminently welcome another child into the world.

The heartbroken couple are due to welcome their son into the world on Friday, with Edwards saying their family feels "broken" during what should be a "happy time".

"It feels like the world is falling apart for us right now, as we prepare for the arrival of our son this Friday, 29/07/2022. This is supposed to be such a happy time where our family would become complete but is now so broken," he posted.

"We, all of us, need to love and support each other through this unimaginably tough time. We are all hurting, we are all in pain, please be kind and be there for each other and cherish Ruby's memory and the joy she brought to all of our lives.

"All Krystal and I know right now is that we need to be strong as we embrace our arriving son. He will need us and we will need him."

Ruby Edwards with her parents Steve and Krystal. Photo / Supplied

Family friend Sarah Watton said the family are dealing with a "mix of emotions" as they grieve their young daughter while preparing to welcome their son into the world.

"What makes this incredibly tough time even more challenging is that Krystal & Steven are expecting the arrival of their son on Friday. What a mix of emotions for anyone to try to deal with," she said

"Ruby was only in this world for a short time. However, she made the most of every second. such a loving, caring little girl, always smiling. She touched the hearts of everyone she met & will be sadly missed by everyone who met her."

A GoFundMe page set up by MWatton to help the family has raised more than $11,000 in just more than a day.

"I know there are no words to comfort Ruby's mum & dad right now as they try their best to navigate through this incredibly tough time so I was hoping to try & help them financially," she said.

"Any donations, no matter how large or small, would be greatly appreciated; if you aren't in a position to donate, could you please share this with your family & friends."