A mother and daughter were dragged out of their own restaurant in handcuffs, and in front of customers, for allegedly failing to comply with Western Australia's Covid vaccination rules.

Topolinis Caffe co-owner Jodie Jardine, 51 and her daughter, 22, were taken away on Monday night after their family-run Italian restaurant in Perth's north was approached by roughly a dozen police officers.

They were charged under the Emergency Management Act for working despite not being vaccinated.

Under WA's mandatory jab requirements introduced on January 31, all hospitality workers in the state must be double dosed or face harsh fines and even jail time. About 93 per cent of people aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated in the state.

Jardine claimed that by not being vaccinated while on the job, she's "standing up for the future of our children".

The mother and daughter were arrested. Pictured (right) Jodie pictured with husband and co-owner Phil. Photo / Supplied

The arrest came after a tense stand-off between police and staff on Monday night.

Eventually, the un-jabbed duo were arrested and led outside away by officers into awaiting cars.

Footage from independent media shows that, later in that night, the mother and daughter were dropped at the restaurant to the applause of an awaiting crowd.

"We're going to have to tell my grandchild we were arrested for her or him because we're standing up for our children and my grandchildren, that's what I am doing. I am standing up for the future of our children and if we don't, we're not going to have a future.

"[My daughter] was braver than me, but you know, it's for the kids, we're doing it for the kids, it's always been about the kids.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen with the restaurant and my 20 staff that rely on me for their pay. I am going to have to get a lawyer and see what our next step is."

Police went to the venue earlier that day about 1pm warning the business could not stay open with unvaccinated staff.

"Police spoke with the owners and staff and advised them of their obligations under the Emergency Management Act," a spokeswoman said

"About 5.30pm, police found the cafe open and trading for business. Staff were asked to leave the cafe and the cafe was closed by police.

"A 51-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were taken into custody."

Three other people at the restaurant were also fined.

Premier Mark McGowan made no apologies for the tactics of police saying: "That's the law and people need to comply with it."

Jardine's husband Phil told the West Australian unvaccinated West Australians are "being segregated like the Jews in Germany".

He also told Radio 6PR he has been let unvaccinated diners into his restaurant.

The maximum penalty for breaching the Emergency Management Act is 12 months behind bars and a fine of $50,000. For corporations the penalty can be up to $250,000.