Covid 19 Delta outbreak: NSW records huge spike of cases as restrictions ease across the state

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is rapidly becoming the dominant strain in Britain, where people are joining long lines for booster shots. Video / BBC News

NSW has recorded a huge spike in Covid-19 infections, fuelling concerns about the key restrictions that were eased overnight.

The state recorded 1360 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, the highest number of new infections recorded in NSW since early September.

This is a big jump from the 804 infections confirmed on Tuesday and follows a rise in outbreaks at pubs and clubs across Sydney and Newcastle.

NSW #COVID19 update – Wednesday 15 December 2021



In the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm last night:



- 94.8% of people aged 16+ have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

- 93.2% of people aged 16+ have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/eHEcX69k25 — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) December 14, 2021

A raft of restrictions eased across NSW overnight, with some of the most significant changes around mask wearing and QR code check ins.

From today, masks will only be required on public transport, planes, at airports and for unvaccinated indoor front-of-house hospitality staff.

For all other settings, mask rules have been completely scrapped. However, NSW Health said masks are still "strongly encouraged" in settings where you cannot social distance.

Similarly, QR code check ins are now only required in certain "high risk" settings, including hospitals, aged and disability care facilities, gyms, places of worship, funeral services, personal services (including sex services), pubs, small bars and registered clubs, nightclubs, strip clubs, sex on premises venues and indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet pictured at a press conference. Photo / NCA NewsWire

The eased restrictions also mean unvaccinated residents, who previously had to adhere to stricter rules, will be given the same freedoms as those who have been fully vaccinated.

The rise in today's Covid-19 infections comes after Australian Medical Association (AMA) Vice President Dr Chris Moy expressed concerns that the changes around mask wearing and QR codes were "premature".

He told 2GB said both restrictions have are easy for residents to adhere to and have been proven to reduce the risk of outbreaks and help contain them.

"We believe it is probably premature. It possibly sends the wrong message that it's all over because I don't think it is completely over," he said.

Dr Moy said wearing a mask in indoor settings was still a good thing to do, particularly due to the rising Covid-19 cases in NSW.

"Not withstanding the fact it is coming into summer and it is much more uncomfortable to wear these masks as things get warmer but nevertheless, overall it is a relatively minor thing that can and has been shown to reduce the transmission of Covid through the community," he said.

Dr Moy also warned scrapping check in requirements for the majority of businesses will "completely hamper contact tracing".

He said if people are required to check in it allows contact tracers to basically instantaneously notify them if they are a close or casual contact of a confirmed Covid case.

"What that does now is basically take that out of play. When you are getting increasing outbreaks, particularly when you want to close down the Omicron outbreaks, it does really tie one hand, possibly both hands actually, behind the back of contact tracers," he said.

"It really makes their job a lot harder. It takes them back to the stone ages in some ways."

All of the new freedoms in NSW

These are all the changes that are in place across NSW from December 15:

• Unvaccinated people in NSW can enjoy the same freedoms as those who are fully vaccinated.

• Masks are only required on public transport and planes, at airports, and for indoors front-of-house hospitality staff who are not fully vaccinated.

New freedoms have been introduced across NSW. Photo / NCA NewsWire

• QR code check ins are only required for hospitals, aged and disability care facilities, gyms, places of worship, funerals services, personal services (including sex services), pubs, small bars and registered clubs, nightclubs, strip clubs, sex on premises venues and indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people.

• Density limits, such as the 2 sqm rule, will be scrapped for hospitality venues, personal service, major seated recreation facilities, entertainment facilities, education facilities, and music festivals with up to 20,000 people.

• Proof of vaccination will no longer be required for the majority of activities, though individual businesses may set their own vaccination rules.

• Proof of vaccination will remain in place for indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people and cruises with more than 100 passengers.