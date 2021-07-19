Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria's lockdown extension confirmed

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said officials "had no choice" but to put the state into a snap lockdown. Video / Sky News Australia

Victoria's fifth lockdown has been extended as the state grapples with a super-spreading Delta outbreak.

Meanwhile, it's been reported a relative of the two Covid-positive removalists who travelled into regional NSW has been found dead at her home in Sydney's south west. She too had Covid.

The Victoria Department of Health released the figures this morning which also showed there had been 54,839 test results received and a total of 1,392,522 vaccines administered.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the lockdown would be extended beyond Tuesday at midnight.

"(Ending the lockdown) would not be the right thing to do. It would be, perhaps, a few days of sunshine, and then a very high chance we would be back in lockdown again, that is what I'm trying to avoid, we are trying to do this properly and bring the cases to an end," he said.

"This thing is moving so fast, it is so challenging and dynamic that we have to do be on our guard and make sure we make the best calls because you only get one chance to do that."

WA Premier says people in Sydney shouldn't go for a walk

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan can't resist having a swipe at New South Wales' lockdown – and he was at it again today.

A few weeks ago, McGowan said he'd seen some images of NSW and judged Sydneysiders to be "flippant" when it came to the lockdown.

Today, he said he's seen some more recent images – almost certainly a 15-second video posted by a Channel 7 journo of some people exercising in Bondi on Sunday.

The WA Premier pondered whether walking was a "sensible" thing to do.

"I've seen some of the images online, in particular, of Sydney – big crowds of people wandering around without masks, celebrating and partying and garden outdoor gyms, all that sort of stuff, it seems bizarre to me".

Victoria's lockdown will be extended beyond Tuesday night, but there is no end in sight. Photo / Getty Images

A few things worth noting here. Masks are not mandatory outdoors in NSW as the risk of transmission is so low unless an area is crowded.

What is and what isn't "crowded" is unclear but examples given by NSW Health include queues for coffee and outdoor markets. While some people in the Bondi footage were lingering, most were walking on their way.

There was no "partying".

"It's not too much to ask people to follow the rules, and if the rules allow for people to go and do that well then the rules should be charged," he said.

Again, it's not clear if most, or even any, of the people in the footage were not "following the rules".

"We crushed it, it came from Sydney to here, and over the course of two weeks and we've got rid of it," McGowan added.

"I just urge, New South Wales, to make sure they do everything they can because it's in the national interest.

"Everyone out there who thinks walking along and having fun on the foreshore at Bondi is a sensible thing to do, it's not."