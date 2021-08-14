Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 25 new local cases

Victorian authorities remain concerned about a number of mystery cases. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 25 new local cases of Covid-19, with all but four of those cases linked to known outbreaks.

Only 12 of the new cases had been in isolation throughout their infectious period.

Health authorities remain concerned about a number of mystery cases across the city as investigations continue into the source of twelve infections.

"We are very concerned about what we're seeing across Melbourne," Victoria's coronavirus Response Deputy Secretary Kate Matson said on Saturday.

It comes as Health Minister Martin Foley urged people to get tested and announced more drive-through vaccination hubs would be opened in the city's north, west and southeast.

He also said three people were in hospital with the virus and one of those is in intensive care.

Victoria's list of exposure sites has ballooned to nearly 500, many of them in Melbourne's west but a number also in inner Melbourne.

There are now more than 14,000 primary close contacts in isolation.

Melbourne's lockdown, scheduled to end on Thursday, is very likely to be extended into a third week.