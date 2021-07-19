Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria lockdown extended as exposure sites top 300

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said officials "had no choice" but to put the state into a snap lockdown. Video / Sky News Australia

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said officials "had no choice" but to put the state into a snap lockdown. Video / Sky News Australia

Victoria's five-day snap lockdown has been extended.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the news on Monday morning after the state recorded 13 new community cases of Covid-19.

"We will not be ready to lift this lockdown at midnight tonight," he told reporters yesterday.

"I know it is frustrating but I can't tell you exactly what rules and what time frame will apply beyond midnight [Tuesday]."

The Premier said health authorities would closely monitor test results in the labs as thousands of primary close contacts linked to outbreaks awaited results.

Half of 1800 close contacts to a positive case at an AAMI Park rugby match still have results pending, while 43 per cent of 2300 contacts at Trinity Grammar were also yet to receive results.

As of Tuesday morning, 10 Victorian schools have been exposed to the virus, forcing thousands of teachers, students and their families into isolation.

There are 15,800 people deemed close contacts isolating across the state and the list of exposure sites has topped 300.

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said yesterday the "real benefits" of the state's snap lockdown had only emerged on Monday, with all current cases in the outbreak linked to existing clusters, but health authorities needed more time to assess when the lockdown could be lifted.

"It is not a question of locking down for a short period of time versus life as normal," Sutton said. "Life as normal puts at risk hundreds of cases becoming thousands of cases, becoming tens of thousands of cases."

Andrews said the snap lockdown was the right decision, claiming "we know that if we had been open, we'd be just like Sydney with hundreds and hundreds of cases ... lifting restrictions now would not be the right thing to do."

He said the outbreak was "unfolding as hoped" with contact tracers able to link all new cases to existing clusters.

Public health expert Professor Bill Bowtell said the trajectory of Victoria's outbreak showed that the state's snap lockdown was more effective than NSW's method.

"The [cases] are all linked, so that is a tremendous achievement," he said. "Of course, they went into the lockdown to bring about this type of outcome. Short and sharp. And let's hope it can end very soon.

"I am sure they don't want what we are going through in Sydney now, which is this long, drawn out process to come to the inevitable conclusion that we should have moved quicker and faster and harder sooner."

Travel bubble pause between NZ-Victoria extended

The pause on quarantine-free travel between Victoria and New Zealand, which was set to end early this morning, has been extended by a further two days.

The travel bubble freeze with Victoria would be reviewed again tomorrow, as would the pause on travel from New South Wales after that state battles an ongoing outbreak across Greater Sydney.

The Ministry of Health said last night a better understanding was needed on the developing Covid-19 situation in the Australian state and the decision to extend the pause with Victoria was a "precautionary but necessary measure".

Anyone who had been in Victoria since July 8 was encouraged to keep checking the Victoria Health website for exposure sites - as the list of locations of interest continued to grow.

People who had been at an exposure site at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.