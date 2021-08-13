Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria case numbers rise as NSW, VIC and ACT stay in lockdown

Medical staff enter a locked-down block of public housing flats in Melbourne on July 5, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

More than 12 million Australians are now under lockdown as the Delta strain wreaks havoc across the nation.

AMA NSW President Dr Danielle McMullen has told ABC News "mystery" cases popping up in the ACT and Victoria had experts worried.

"It is really concerning. Obviously, if we look back at NSW nine weeks ago, we remember that time where we had a handful of cases, but a number of them infectious in the community and no clear source of transmission," she said today.

"It is very easy for the Delta strain to get out of control in those sorts of situations and so I do think that other Governments need to learn from us and to and to take quick, decisive action, and so does the community.

"I know Australians are all tired of Covid. We all wish it was over and we are all missing our loved ones, but across these areas that are affected – the ACT, Victoria, here in NSW – we need to be quickly and strongly taking action to lock down and get numbers under control."

Victoria

Victoria has recorded 21 new Covid cases overnight.

All are linked to previously reported cases, and 11 were in quarantine during their infectious period.

Reported yesterday: 21 new local cases and 0 new cases acquired overseas.

- 29,490 vaccine doses were administered

- 33,675 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/kqTEULCT4M — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) August 13, 2021

Yesterday, Victoria recorded 15 new local cases.

The list of exposure sites in the Victorian capital has ballooned to 450 as hopes of the lockdown ending on Thursday fade.

Melbourne's lockdown has been extended until at least next Thursday.

Commuters disembark a tram during the May lockdown in Melbourne. Photo / Getty Images

New South Wales

Yesterday, NSW had its worst day with 390 new cases.

The state also recorded two deaths - a woman in her 40s in southwestern Sydney who died in her home, and a man in his 90s in the Hunter, New England area. The woman wasn't vaccinated and the man was vaccinated but also under palliative care.

Of the new cases, 140 are linked to a known case or cluster and the source of infection for 250 cases is under investigation.

It was the worst day yet in the current outbreak – but in a grim sign, Berejiklian hinted case numbers would rise in the days ahead.

"I anticipate, given the large number of cases we have had in the last few days, unfortunately, this trend will continue for at least the next few days," Berejiklian said yesterday.

"It means all of us have to work harder to make sure we start and follow the rules."

Greater Sydney and multiple regional Local Government Areas (LGAs) are living under strict lockdown conditions, including Armidale, Dubbo, the Newcastle and Hunter region, the Northern Rivers, Tamworth and parts of western NSW.

A covid-19 update given by the NSW premier is expected at 1pm (NZ time).

Canberra

The Australian capital entered a snap seven-day lockdown earlier this week after a confirmed Covid-19 case from an unknown source was detected in the ACT.

Yesterday the capital recorded four new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to seven active cases.

As Canberra enters the seven-day lockdown, local media reported three close contacts of the original unknown Covid-19 case tested positive.

ACT has not faced a lockdown since April last year. Photo / Mike Scott

Canberrans will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, including essential employment, healthcare, essential groceries and supplies and up to one hour of outdoor exercise.

Queensland

Yesterday, Queensland recorded seven new locally acquired cases of Covid-19, all linked to the existing cluster and detected while in home isolation.

Thousands of Queenslanders are in isolation, but a large number of those will be released as the 14-day period since the beginning of the cluster ticks over.

The state's Delta outbreak - which originated at the Indooroopilly State School and has now reached 137 - has largely been contained, but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk fears the NSW crisis could breach the border.

On Thursday the Premier told Queenslanders "do not go" to NSW as she again threatened to ramp up border closure restrictions.