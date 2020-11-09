Covid-19 coronavirus: US hits 10 million cases as Europe gets wins against surge

The United States has passed 10 million cases of the coronavirus as Europe sees glimmers of hope in its pandemic battle.

Johns Hopkins University says the US case tally stood at 10,018,278. There have been 237,742 deaths.

Both the US and Europe are in the grip of a virus surge. Worldwide, global confirmed cases have reached 50,715,936, with 1,259,976 deaths.

New daily confirmed cases are up more than 60 per cent over the past two weeks, to an average of nearly 109,000 a day. Average daily cases are on the rise in 48 states.

The US accounts for about one fifth of the world's 50 million confirmed cases.

US coronavirus deaths are up 18 per cent over the past two weeks, averaging 939 every day.

Victorian health authorities will soon embark on the state's biggest testing blitz yet, hoping to find undetected cases of coronavirus in former hotspot suburbs.

Portugal and Hungary today became the latest European countries to impose curfews against the resurgent tide of coronavirus infections and deaths lashing the continent and filing its emergency wards.

Yet glimmers of hope emerged from France, Belgium and elsewhere that tough restrictions might be starting to work.

Portugal, which like other European countries has seen new cases and hospital admissions surge in recent weeks, imposed a state of emergency and ordered some seven million people — around 70 per cent of its population — to stay home on weeknights from 11 pm to 5 am for at least the next two weeks. They'll be even more limited over the weekends, allowed out only in the morning until 1 pm, unless to buy essentials at supermarkets.

"People need to comply. If they don't, we are in a bad situation," said Miriam Ferreira, a 44-year-old laundry worker in Lisbon.

Portugal's Government warned that the measures may be broadened and prolonged if they prove insufficient.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top-infectious disease expert, said the results suggesting 90% effectiveness are "just extraordinary": "Not very many people expected it would be as high as that."

Hungary also imposed its strictest measures so far: an 8 pm to 5 am curfew announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. All businesses must close by 7 pm.

Other measures in Hungary mirrored those becoming depressingly familiar across Europe, including limits on eateries and sports events, family gatherings limited to 10 people and remote learning for high school and university students. The restrictions kick in tomorrow NZT and will remain for at least 30 days.

"I know, we all know, that this will not be easy. The next weeks will be difficult. But the vaccine is within sight, we've got to hold out until then," Orban said.

Last week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that a small amount of a Russian coronavirus vaccine would arrive in Hungary in December for final tests, with larger deliveries in January.

NEW: The US has passed the milestone of 10 million recorded COVD-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins data.



The US's coronavirus cases currently account for almost a fifth of all cases recorded worldwide.

The French Government has gradually ratcheted up from localised curfews and bar closings to what is now a full-blown nationwide lockdown, albeit with schools and essential businesses open.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said early indications are that the measures may be starting to slow the latest virus surge and that it would "have flared up faster and stronger" without them.

Still, the situation in French hospitals and nursing homes was grim, with emergency wards approaching saturation levels and some sick patients being evacuated from struggling hospitals to others that still had space.

With more than 1.8 million infections since the start of the pandemic, France has Europe's highest total of recorded cases and the fourth-highest worldwide.

Covid in Liverpool now below half the peak seen last month.

Other European nations also reported the fledgling beginnings of a possible turnaround.

The Welsh Government's First Minister Mark Drakeford spoke of "some tentative early positive signs" from a 17-day lockdown that ended today in Wales.

"Those give us some hope," he said, as Wales' seven-day average for new coronavirus cases fell from 250 per 100,000 people to just under 220.

From today, Wales again allowed people to meet in small groups, and businesses — including pubs, restaurants and hairdressers — to reopen. But nonessential travel remains barred to and from England, which is in the midst of a planned 28-day lockdown.

Trump made a big mistake by politicizing the coronavirus—a mistake that may have cost him reelection.



Let's not make the same mistake now by politicizing the effort to develop a vaccine, which could lead many Americans to resist taking the drug.

Infections in the Czech Republic have started to decline after a two-month rise to record high levels, and the number of people hospitalised also dropped below the 8000-mark.

In hard-hit Belgium, health authorities also were confident that a partial lockdown dealt a blow to Covid-19.

Belgian hospital admissions for the virus appear to have peaked at 879 on November 3, and fell to about 400 yesterday, virologist Yves Van Laethem said. The drop follows a return to partial lockdown measures including the closure of nonessential businesses and extending a school break.

In Germany, the health minister said increased infections seem to be levelling off but that it's too early to talk of a trend.

The vaccine must be stored at -70C until the day it is used, a temperature far out of the reach of standard refrigerators. The requirements may make holding vaccinations in GP clinics, care homes and other locations difficult, experts said

Germany is one week into a four-week partial shutdown. New infections have continued to increase, reaching a new one-day record of 23,399 on Sunday.

But Health Minister Jens Spahn said today "we are seeing that the momentum is flattening, that we have less strong increases."

He added that more progress is needed and that only later this week "at the earliest" will the restrictions' effects become visible, "if at all."

"We don't want less strong increases," he said. "We have to get the figures down."

With the continent increasingly hunkered-down, the director general of the World Health Organisation said unity between countries would be key going forward.

"We might be tired of Covid-19, but it's not tired of us. Yes, it preys on those in weaker health, but it preys on other weaknesses, too: Inequality, division, denial and wishful thinking and willful ignorance," Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus said.

"We cannot negotiate with it nor close our eyes and hope it goes away. It pays no heed to political rhetoric or conspiracy theories. Our only hope is science, solutions and solidarity."

- AP