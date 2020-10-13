Covid-19 coronavirus: The maths behind superspreader events

A shop sells face masks on Oxford Street in London, the UK. Photo / AP

Why have some areas been hit harder than others? How can one bar or restaurant go untouched while another sparks a superspreading event? Could social bubbles work well in schools but not at a concert or on a golf course?

Slowly but surely scientists are closing in on the rules of Covid-19 contagion. A string of scientific papers published over the last few months are helping governments inch towards mitigation policies that strike a better balance between health and economy.

Rarely commented on and often esoteric, they are being poured over by government advisors. They help explain some of the seemingly random policy decisions, like ordering pubs to close at 10pm and making masks mandatory in shops but not offices.

As the Telegraph revealed in May, the virus spreads disproportionately via superspreading events, with around 80 per cent of all Covid-19 infections caused by just 10 per cent of cases. If those events can be pinpointed and prevented, much of society could get back to something approaching normal again (or at least that's the theory).

Event R explained

Enter "Event R" – the number of new infections one Covid-19 positive individual could be expected to cause at a single event, be it a wedding reception, funeral, bus journey or night out in a pub.

The concept – together with a formula for calculating it – is laid out in a paper published by mathematicians at Imperial College London and Simon Fraser University in Canada.

Titled "Event-specific interventions to minimise Covid-19 transmission", it promises a "conceptual framework and model to resolve some of the uncertainty around the effectiveness of different interventions".

The paper has been closely read by modelling teams. It may also underpin the advice given by Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, when yesterday he urged us to be aware of the "duration of time" we spend with others, and also the "volume" of the spaces we meet in.

Event R predicts not only that some events are much riskier than others, but that the same types of venue – pubs and restaurants, say – are hugely different in terms of risk depending on how they operate, some with an R value three times higher than others.

R rate changes from different scenarios. Photo / Daily Telegraph

Event-specific response

The formula also shows that the measures we use to protect ourselves, such as masks, handwashing, social distancing etc., are event-specific.

For example, masks and hand hygiene are found to have a substantial impact during a short train or bus ride, but in spaces where people linger (offices, schools, restaurants) physical distancing and social bubbles are much more effective by comparison.

The reason some bars and restaurants are more risky than others is because the protection that works best in them is social bubbles, but they are also the most difficult to maintain.

It is why, for example, a quiet country pub is an entirely different proposition to a busy Soho bar.

"For events where there is mixing, bubbling is an extremely powerful intervention" relative to masks or physical distancing, the paper concludes.

Of all the variables fed into the model, time emerges as perhaps the single most important risk people underestimate.

We think of 15 minutes (the measure used by NHS test and Trace to determine a significant exposure) to be the cut-off, but the Event R model suggests the risk of infection increases steeply for hours, every extra minute making a difference.

Time indoors

It is almost certainly this factor, among others, that explains the 10pm closing time for pubs, as it slashes the amount of time drinkers remain exposed and therefore the risk of getting caught in a superspreading incident.

Dr Julian Tang, consultant virologist at the Leicester Royal Infirmary and honorary associate professor at the University of Leicester, said time spent in mixed indoor spaces was critical.

Imagine you're in a pub and someone is smoking, he said. After five minutes there would be no detectable odor left on your clothes, and after 30 minutes only a whiff. But after an hour or two you would probably have to wash your clothes to get rid of the smell.

"If an infected individual is breathing or talking, they're spreading the virus and it starts to fill up the air, just like cigarette smoke," said Tang. "The longer you stay in an area with potential transmission, the more likely you are to be infected."

Moreover, the longer you are exposed, the greater the potential infectious dose or viral load.

Adam Kucharski, an associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who specialises in modelling the spread of pathogens, said Event R provided a "nice theoretical outline" for transmission of the virus.

"It's important to consider all the dimensions of transmission: who you meet with, where you meet them, what precautions you take, how long the gathering is," he advised.

"We see a lot of superspreading events that occur during prolonged indoor gatherings, but there's not a simple distance or duration that separates gatherings into 'safe' or 'not safe'. We should aim to make things 'safer', and realise this means balancing a number of factors".

Can we learn from Japan's three Cs?

Kucharski said Japan's three Cs – closed spaces, crowded places and close contact settings – provided a good rough guide to judge the likelihood of super spreader events, the risk being highest when the Cs overlap and the length of exposure increases.

He added that he personally had been thinking more about how his friends "link together", as well as trying to reduce the risk when meeting up.

"Meeting the same couple of friends regularly is obviously very different from meeting up with many people from different households", he said.

With winter approaching, Tang fears Event R could rise, with superspreading events becoming more common as people are forced indoors and ventilating windows and doors are closed.

"I think the second wave will be bigger," he said. "Testing may be better, but indoor crowding is going to be the main problem."