Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney lockdown protesters clash with police after NSW community cases hit new high

Worrying video footage is emerging of violent scenes in Sydney as thousands of anti-lockdown protesters take to the streets.

Footage on social media shows thousands of mostly maskless demonstrators walking down Broadway in the CBD.

Further footage, posted this afternoon, shows police arresting protesters in nearby Chippendale.

Amy Thomas, who posted footage of the protests on Twitter, said: "Stepped outside my house in Chippendale 5 mins ago to see some intense police brutality - assuming this is an anti-lockdown protest that police diverted from Broadway.

"It's not a cause I support but the license that officers were taking here is something that concerns me. I saw several arrests and open threats from officers to 'get people'."

A huge police presence can be seen mounted on horseback and on foot. Police appeared to handcuff one man from the scuffle.

Sydney Morning Herald reporter Georgie Mitchell tweeted photos of a "huge anti-lockdown protest in Sydney's CBD". Marchers were chanting "freedom", she said.

NSW Police say the march is unauthorised due to public health orders.

New South Wales recorded 163 new cases overnight - the highest daily infection tally so far.

Forty-five of those cases were infectious while in the community.

The figure is an alarming climb from yesterday's record of 136, which prompted Premier Gladys Berejiklian to declare a state of emergency and openly plead for more vaccines from the federal government.