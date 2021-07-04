Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney aged care cluster grows

"Aussies tend to think of their home as their castle, but right now it can be Covid central." the NSW Health Minister said. Video / Sky News Australia

"Aussies tend to think of their home as their castle, but right now it can be Covid central." the NSW Health Minister said. Video / Sky News Australia

Two more residents at an aged care home in Sydney's northwest have tested positive to Covid-19, bringing the total number of infected residents to five.

Summit Care in Baulkham Hills sent a letter last night informing residents that the new cases were "resting comfortably and not displaying any symptoms", according to the ABC.

The residents are reportedly being transferred to Westmead Hospital as a precaution.

The rise in infections among residents comes after two nurses had worked at the facility while unknowingly infectious.

Despite 96 per cent of residents in the home being vaccinated, it was revealed that only one-third of staff members had received the Covid-19 jab.

Summit Care's chief operating officer Michelle Sloane revealed on Sunday that one of the infected staff members was unvaccinated and the vaccination status of the other worker was "unclear".

This prompted a furious response from the daughter of one of the infected residents, who old the ABC she had assumed all the staff would have been vaccinated.

"I think it's a disgrace. If I had known, that would've meant I would've made other decisions around my parents," she said.

She then took to social media to blast reports from the facility that the residents are in "good spirits", saying that is far from the truth.

"What nonsense," she wrote.

"My father is terrified and is positive. Staff have been told to not talk to residents to minimise interaction. Please remember they are human and are frightened. Bring in social workers!"

Residents wave to waiting media from inside their room at the SummitCare nursing home in Baulkham Hills, NSW. Photo / News Corp Australia

The nursing home went into "full lockdown" on Friday after at least two staff members worked at the facility while unknowingly infectious. At least 70-75 per cent of staff are now in isolation with tests on 226 residents and staff on Saturday.

New South Wales recorded 16 community cases of Covid-19 yesterday, taking the total number of cases in Sydney's outbreak to 277.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said while it was "pleasing" to see the daily case numbers dropping, she said numbers could still "bounce around".

Berejiklian warned people defying lockdown restrictions could lead to an unwanted rise in cases.

"We've seen in the last few days how easy it is for people to unintentionally do the wrong thing, or intentionally do the wrong thing, and that can result in more cases, which is something we don't want to see," she said.

Berejiklian warned it was "too soon" to tell whether Sydney's lockdown would end as planned on July 9, though she was confident the "tide is turning" in the city's outbreak.