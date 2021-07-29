Covid 19 coronavirus: Superspreader funeral in Sydney threatens longer lockdown

The amount of community transmission in NSW continues to trouble the government. Photo / Getty Images

The amount of community transmission in NSW continues to trouble the government. Photo / Getty Images

An expert has shared more bad news for New South Wales, claiming the brutal, ongoing lockdown could drag on beyond August 28.

Epidemiologist Adrian Esterman told the ABC that there were two key factors which would see the restrictions currently in place for Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour extend yet again.

The first reason is the state's ambitious vaccination target of 80 per cent of the population, or 10 million doses, which the health system could easily fail to hit on time - currently, just 17 per cent of NSW's entire adult population are fully vaccinated.

And the second was the number of individuals who continue to circulate within the community during their infectious period, a crucial number which has not fallen despite weeks of restrictions.

In announcing yesterday's record 177 community cases of Covid-19, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed 45 of the 50 people who attended an illegal funeral service in western Sydney had tested positive to the virus.

Lockdown rules limit funeral attendance to 10 people.

"The reason why we have contained funerals to 10 people is because of how contagious this virus is," Berejiklian said.

"That funeral held at Pendle Hill... 50 people attended, and 45 people now have the virus."

She again warned Sydneysiders not to visit family or friends, or other households after at least 68 of yesterday's cases were found to be infectious while in the community.

"You might think you are doing your grandmother or your aunt a favour by dropping in and giving them food or going into say hello, but that could be a death sentence. Do not do it," she said.

Lockdown measures across Greater Sydney have been extended for another four weeks in response to the escalating crisis.

Three extra LGAs – Parramatta, Campbelltown and Georges River – were also added to NSW's red zone list, meaning people in those areas are no longer permitted to leave for work without an exemption.

Experts are divided on whether the current restrictions will be enough to reverse the trajectory of the outbreak.

Cases continue to climb despite Greater Sydney going into lockdown more than a month ago.