Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland officials backtrack on claims infected person held 25-person party

Brisbane was on high alert after a new community case of Covid-19 was detected. Photo / 123RF

Queensland has recorded one new locally transmitted coronavirus case in the past 24 hours, with health officials now confident they have found the missing link at the centre of the latest outbreak.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today confirmed the latest case was the brother of the 26-year-old man who tested positive earlier in the week.

However, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said he no longer had the virus.

Young said the man was "perfectly well, fully recovered" but that fragments picked up by testing indicated he probably had Covid-19 recently.

"We believe he is probably the person responsible for transmitting the infection to (the first case)," she said.

Health officials have been scrambling to find the source of the latest outbreak, after the 26-year-old and his friend, who also contracted the virus, visited several venues across Brisbane while they were potentially contagious.

The places include bars, breweries and shops, including a large Westfield and an inner city grocery store.

Reports the friend had hosted a party with up to 25 people

There were fears Brisbane residents could be forced into their second lockdown in three months after reports the friend had hosted a party with up to 25 people after he had been told to isolate.

Officials today said that was incorrect.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Photo / Getty Images

Only five other people were present and police do not suspect any rules were broken.

"I think calling it a party is really inflammatory in some ways, and creates an impression that's not quite right," Queensland Police Service Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said.

He indicated the majority of people present were housemates.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath defended the government's release of the incorrect information, saying it was the information officials had at the time.

"It is extremely unfortunate," she said.

"But this is the information that was received from this gentleman himself, when he was first picked up by health officials. Now whether the health officials misunderstood what he said, (I don't know), I wasn't there."

Palaszczuk has urged people to come forward and get tested.

"The next two days are going to be critical for us," she said yesterday.

Young encouraged people to start wearing masks but said it was not at the point where it would be mandated.

There were also two new cases in hotel quarantine.